Moment before his death, invader tries in vain to hit Ukrainian drone with his assault rifle. VIDEO

Ukrainian operators of attack drones continue to demonstrate their precision in taking out Russian invaders in open terrain.

According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the combat operations of pilots from the ‘Wormbusters’ unit, part of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

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The published video shows a Russian occupier, as a Ukrainian FPV drone approaches, starting to run across a field and desperately trying to shoot down the drone with an automatic weapon.

When the drone flew right up close, the Russian soldier presumably ran out of ammunition and, moments before his death, threw his assault rifle straight at the UAV. However, this did not save the invader.

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