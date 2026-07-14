Occupier tries to escape Magyar’s Birds "ambush drone" but fails to reach shelter. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Magyar’s Birds Brigade eliminated a Russian occupier using an FPV drone ambush tactic.

The pilots positioned an "ambush drone" in a concealed location and waited for the enemy to appear, Censor.NET reports.

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In the released footage, the occupier attempts to reach one of the partially destroyed buildings to hide from the Ukrainian drone but fails to make it in time.

The operator quickly responded to the target’s movement, caught up with the enemy using the strike drone, and eliminated him.

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