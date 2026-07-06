Ukrainian drone struck Russian stormtrooper, tearing his buttocks apart. VIDEO

A video has been shared on social media showing the combat operations of drone operators from the ‘Madyar’s Birds’ unit (the 414th Separate Regiment of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces). Ukrainian troops detected and attacked an enemy infantry group moving along one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the kamikaze drone strike, one of the Russian assault troops sustained fatal injuries. Following the strike, another of the occupiers suffered severe injuries to the lower half of his body.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Magyar’s Birds hit over 3,000 occupiers in June, eliminating 1,666 of them. VIDEO