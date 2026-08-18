Massive UAV attack on Moscow Region: power outages reported in region

More than 5,000 Russians were left without power following a drone attack on the Moscow Region.

This was reported by "Mosoblenergo," according to Censor.NET.

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Where is the power out?

According to a Russian company, following a drone attack on the Moscow region, more than 5,000 customers and 46 "socially significant facilities" were left without power. Residents of the Likino-Dulyovo and Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban districts were affected by the outage.

The outage occurred at 5:30 a.m. on August 18 due to damage to equipment belonging to the power grid operator. "Mosoblenergo" stated that restoring power would take about two hours.

"Mosoblenergo" did not specify what exactly caused the damage to the equipment.

Read more: "Kamensky Plant" in Rostov Region of Russian Federation, which produces rocket fuel for "Uragan" and "Smerch", was hit, - General Staff

Background

Earlier reports indicated that Moscow had come under a massive drone attack: Sobyanin stated that more than 180 UAVs had been shot down.

It was later reported that a drone struck a Wildberries warehouse in the Moscow region.

Watch more: Russians are watching and filming fire at Wildberries warehouse in Moscow Region. VIDEO