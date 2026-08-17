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Fighters from "Madyar’s Birds" unit are carrying out technical training and launching drones behind enemy lines. VIDEO
A video has appeared online showing the daily routine and technical training of Ukrainian drone operators in preparation for night-time sorties.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the work of ‘middle-strike’ pilots from the 6th Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), ‘Madyar’s Birds’.
The video highlights the process of technical checks, preparation and the successful launch of two Ukrainian drones, which are setting off on combat missions under cover of darkness to strike targets behind enemy lines.
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