An audio recording has appeared online of a conversation with Yevgeny, a resident of Kaliningrad, who speaks candidly about the true state of affairs in the Russian army and recounts the fate of his acquaintances who went off to fight against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian man complains about the constant lies on federal TV channels and the invaders’ huge losses.

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According to the Russian man, whilst entertainment programmes are being shown on television, hundreds of occupiers are dying every day on the front line, and Russian cities – even Moscow – are regularly coming under drone attack. He also spoke about the fate of two of his acquaintances: one of them, a 20-year-old contract soldier who had initially boasted about photos from the front line, came under fire in December along with his entire brigade. The unit was completely wiped out. The other went missing back in 2023, and his remains were only found this year.

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Warning! Strong language!

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