Putin has threatened Europe with retaliation for any attacks on Kaliningrad

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has the means to destroy anyone who attempts to attack its military facilities in the Kaliningrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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During his visit to Kazakhstan, Putin commented on recent remarks by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys that NATO is capable of destroying Russian military facilities in Kaliningrad in the event of Russian aggression against Europe.

"They have the means to wipe Russian bases off the face of the earth. The Russian Federation has all the means to wipe off the face of the earth those who try to do so," Putin replied.

According to Putin, Russia was allegedly forced to "protect the people of Crimea" and "provide assistance to the DPR and LPR."

"When [we] realized that no one was going to implement the Minsk Agreements, we were forced—forced!—to provide assistance to the two republics, which were unrecognized at the time. To recognize them, and then to provide them with assistance by military means, since, in accordance with the intergovernmental treaty, we had undertaken the obligation to respond to their requests for protection," the dictator stated.

Read more: U.S. members of Congress in Kyiv on Russia’s threats to intensify strikes: "Sign of complete desperation"

What happened before?

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that, if necessary, NATO would be able to completely destroy Russian bases in Kaliningrad.