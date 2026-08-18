Drop from Vampire drone piloted by "Phoenix" pilots knocked Russian soldier several metres to side. VIDEO
Drone operators from the ‘Phoenix’ unit spotted a Russian infantryman in the Donetsk region who was moving through the area despite the presence of Ukrainian UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers reported that they initially tracked the target with a ‘Mavic’ drone, whilst another operator flew in on a heavy ‘Vampire’ drone and carried out a drop.
As a result of the precise drop and the explosion, the Russian soldier was thrown several metres to the side.
The fighters published a video of the moment the Russian soldier was struck on the unit’s Telegram channel.
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