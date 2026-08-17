Border guard drone operators strike 13 occupiers’ shelters in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from a border guard unit struck 13 shelters used by Russian troops in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators detected enemy hideouts during aerial reconnaissance and carried out a series of strikes against them.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The border guards noted that destroying the shelters prevents the enemy from amassing personnel and firing on the positions of the Defence Forces.

The footage was published by Ukrainian defenders on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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