"Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards detected an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) that was attempting to slip through to Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, reconnaissance personnel from the Border Guard Service Department tracked the enemy in time, after which UAV operators from the Apex unit of the Forpost Brigade struck the occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders noted that the occupiers had attempted to hide in a shelter, but the drone operators quickly detected them and carried out a precision strike.
The border guards released footage of the combat operation on the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
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