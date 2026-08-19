10 humanitarian workers have been killed and 39 wounded this year while performing their duties, - Foreign Ministry

Today, 19 August, on World Humanitarian Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine joins in paying tribute to humanitarian workers, rescue workers, paramedics, volunteers and all those who have dedicated their lives to selflessly helping and supporting others.

This is mentioned in a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark World Humanitarian Day, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attacks on humanitarian staff

It is noted, therefore, that from the very first days of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has shown contempt for the principles of humanity and the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law.

"Unfortunately, 2026 was no exception: the trend of increasing attacks on humanitarian staff, as well as on rescue operations and efforts to provide assistance to those in need, continues. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 10 people were killed whilst carrying out their duties during 2026, and at least 39 others were injured," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid tribute to all those who lost their lives whilst saving others. It emphasised that all those guilty of committing these crimes will inevitably be held to account and punished.

It is also noted that Russia’s attacks are targeted and deliberate. Russian forces are launching repeated strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure that has already been hit, deliberately endangering rescue workers and medical staff, targeting humanitarian convoys, and destroying warehouses containing humanitarian aid.

Russia is attacking the UN

The Foreign Ministry added that Russia is attacking not only Ukraine, but also the UN, which is helping Ukraine to overcome the humanitarian crisis. In the last few months alone, Russian strikes have caused significant damage to the warehouses of the UN World Food Programme, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Children’s Fund and the World Health Organisation. As a result of these attacks, Russia has destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of humanitarian aid, depriving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens of access to vital support. The targeted attacks on clearly marked UN vehicles delivering humanitarian supplies and personnel also constitute a flagrant violation.

Read more: Sybiha , following his reappointment as foreign minister: Ukraine is at decisive stage; diplomacy is on front lines

Occupied territories

Furthermore, the situation remains difficult in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. The inaction of the occupying authorities and the systematic violation of international humanitarian law have resulted in millions of Ukrainians, who are effectively being held hostage by the Kremlin regime, finding themselves on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to all partners for their support of the humanitarian response in Ukraine and for their day-to-day work, which helps to save citizens’ lives and provide them with essential supplies.

Particular mention was made of the important role played by international organisations, in particular UN agencies, which provide humanitarian assistance and support Ukrainians in the hardest-hit and frontline areas.