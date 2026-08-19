Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of August 19, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:10 p.m. — An attack UAV was detected near the border between the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, heading towards the Poltava region. Attack UAVs east of Petropavlivka (Dnipropetrovsk region) were also heading north.

At 7:25 p.m. — A UAV was heading towards Kremenchuk from the east.

At 7:27 p.m. — A Banderol loitering munition was detected in the Chernihiv region, heading west from the east towards Nizhyn.

At 7:31 p.m. — A UAV was flying from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.

At 7:37 p.m. — A UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

Updated information

At 8:27 p.m. — A UAV was reported heading towards Kremenchuk from the east, as well as another UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

Updated information

At 9:09 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region).

At 9:15 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the Sumy region.

At 9:28 p.m. — A Banderol loitering munition was detected in the Chernihiv region, heading towards Nizhyn.

At 9:29 p.m. — A UAV in the southern Kharkiv region was heading west. Another UAV was detected in the southern Mykolaiv region.

At 9:30 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

Updated information

At 9:54 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs were detected in the eastern Chernihiv region (Sribne/Talalaivka), heading south/southwest.

At 9:55 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).

At 10:03 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV south of Kryvyi Rih was heading northwest.

Updated information

At 10:05 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the eastern Kharkiv region.

At 10:07 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was heading north. Another jet-powered UAV in the Kharkiv region was heading towards Liubotyn.

Remain in safe locations during the air-raid alert!

See more: Russian strike on Zhytomyr: two police officers killed, at least 20 people injured – National Police. PHOTOS