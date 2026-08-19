Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
On the evening of August 19, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:10 p.m. — An attack UAV was detected near the border between the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, heading towards the Poltava region. Attack UAVs east of Petropavlivka (Dnipropetrovsk region) were also heading north.
At 7:25 p.m. — A UAV was heading towards Kremenchuk from the east.
At 7:27 p.m. — A Banderol loitering munition was detected in the Chernihiv region, heading west from the east towards Nizhyn.
At 7:31 p.m. — A UAV was flying from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.
At 7:37 p.m. — A UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
Updated information
At 8:27 p.m. — A UAV was reported heading towards Kremenchuk from the east, as well as another UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
Updated information
At 9:09 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region).
At 9:15 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the Sumy region.
At 9:28 p.m. — A Banderol loitering munition was detected in the Chernihiv region, heading towards Nizhyn.
At 9:29 p.m. — A UAV in the southern Kharkiv region was heading west. Another UAV was detected in the southern Mykolaiv region.
At 9:30 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.
Updated information
At 9:54 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs were detected in the eastern Chernihiv region (Sribne/Talalaivka), heading south/southwest.
At 9:55 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).
At 10:03 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV south of Kryvyi Rih was heading northwest.
Updated information
At 10:05 p.m. — KABs were heading towards the eastern Kharkiv region.
At 10:07 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was heading north. Another jet-powered UAV in the Kharkiv region was heading towards Liubotyn.
Remain in safe locations during the air-raid alert!
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