Wartime elections: are they possible? | New Defence Minister / What is happening on front? Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist and service member Bohdan Butkevych is analysing the key events of recent days live.

The programme covers the following topics:

Elections during the war: How realistic is it to hold a vote amid daily attacks and active hostilities?

How realistic is it to hold a vote amid daily attacks and active hostilities? Personnel changes at the Ministry of Defence: The appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as the new head of the defence ministry. What tasks does the new minister face, what will happen to the previous team, and should reforms to the procurement and military command systems be expected?

The appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as the new head of the defence ministry. What tasks does the new minister face, what will happen to the previous team, and should reforms to the procurement and military command systems be expected? Situation on the front: What is happening in the most intense sectors, and what should be expected in the near future?

Join the broadcast and submit your questions in the chat on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

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