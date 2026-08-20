Russian missile strike on Kyiv: 13 dead and over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

From the evening of 19 August, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv. The enemy deployed attack drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the Kyiv City Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hits and damage have been recorded at 12 locations in the Sviatoshyn, Darnytsia and Solomianskyi districts.

"Five people were killed by the enemy. A further 23 people were injured," the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

According to Klitschko, parts of the Svyatoshyn and Solomyanskyi districts of the capital are without power; the cause is being investigated.

As of 7:10 a.m., the number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen. According to the State Emergency Service, there are already six fatalities.

"Rescue workers have freed two people from under the rubble and are continuing to deal with the aftermath of last night’s attack on the capital in the Sviatoshyn, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts," the statement reads.

In addition, 33 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

"According to updated figures, eight people have died in the capital as a result of the enemy’s attack," Klitschko reported at 7:41 a.m.

At 8:11 a.m., he reported 11 fatalities in the capital, including 7 in the Solomianskyi district.

"Another wounded person died in the hospital. There are currently 12 fatalities in the capital," Klitschko later reported.

As of 11:20 a.m., the death toll in the capital has risen to 13.

"Our units in the Solomianskyi district of the capital have just discovered the body of another woman. In total, there are now 14 people dead and more than 40 wounded in Kyiv and the surrounding region as a result of this Russian attack," said Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Impact by districts

Sviatoshyn district: a strike has hit the premises of one of the industrial sites. Fires have also been contained in two warehouse buildings covering areas of 500 and 1,000 square metres. At another address, a fire broke out in a warehouse building covering an area of 500 square metres. One fatality has been confirmed; efforts are currently underway to rescue a person trapped under the rubble.

Solomianskyi District: in a 9-storey residential block, the 8th and 9th floors have been destroyed, and a fire has broken out on floors 7–9. At other addresses, windows have been shattered in residential buildings and a medical facility, and fires have broken out in cars, garages and a shop. The fire in the garages has been extinguished. People are also trapped in two residential buildings and a school shelter. At another address, windows have been shattered at a medical facility, and a fire broke out in a utility room and a car. The fire has been extinguished.

Darnytskyi district: a strike on the premises of a non-residential building. A fire broke out in storage areas and vehicles covering an area of approximately 1,000 square metres. Rescue workers rescued one person and handed them over to medical staff.

Read more: Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: two women were killed, and there are casualties (updated)













