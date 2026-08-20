Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: two women were killed, and there are casualties (updated)

On the night of 20 August, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and ‘Zircon’ cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Kyiv under ballistic missile attack

At 23:54 – The Air Force reported that there was a threat of ballistic missile strikes from the north.

According to monitoring channels, the enemy launched ballistic and cruise missiles, including ‘Zircon’ missiles.

"Explosions in the capital. Kyiv under ballistic missile attack. Take shelter!" — said the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Updated information

Later, Klitschko wrote that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building had been hit.

In the Darnytskyi district, non-residential buildings are also on fire.

"Missiles are still flying towards the capital. Stay in shelters!" he added.

At 00:15, the Kyiv City Military Administration’s Telegram channel reported that a five-storey residential building had been damaged in the Solomianskyi district. Details of any casualties are being confirmed.

Updated information

At 00:18, Klitschko wrote that in the Solomianskyi district, debris had fallen near a five-storey residential building. Preliminary reports suggest that windows in the building have been shattered. There is a fire.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

At 00:21 – he reported that medical teams had been called to the Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Teams are on their way.

At 00:27 – the Mayor of Kyiv wrote that a children’s hospital in the Solomianskyi district had been damaged. Windows have been shattered, and cars are on fire on the premises.

At 00:32 – Klitschko wrote that, according to preliminary information, people are trapped in a shelter in the Solomianskyi district.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Warehouses are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

At 00:36 – the mayor of Kyiv reported that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, buildings on non-residential premises had been destroyed.

At 00:46 – Damage to a residential building and a fire near nearby garages have been reported in the Solomianskyi district, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration’s Telegram channel.

At 00:55 – There are currently four casualties in the capital, Klitschko reported.

At 01:01 – one fatality has been reported.

At 01:10 – In the Solomyanskyi district, the upper floors of a nine-storey residential block have been destroyed and a fire has broken out.

At another address, people are trapped inside a residential building. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Klitschko wrote.

At 1:19 a.m. — the Kyiv City Military Administration’s Telegram channel reported six people wounded. Two women were killed as a result of the enemy attack.

At 1:27 a.m. — it was reported that a school building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district. People are trapped in a shelter. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

As of 1:40 a.m., the number of injured reported to 12.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Note

The "Zircon" (3M22) is a Russian hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which Russia is also using to strike ground targets in Ukraine. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 8–9 Mach and has a range of up to 1,000 kilometres.

Stay safe and remain in shelters!

Read more: Consequences of night-time shelling of Kyiv: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS