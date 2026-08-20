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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,472,640 people (+1,480 per day), 12,283 tanks, 48,261 artillery systems, 25,165 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,472,640 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,472,640 (+1,480) people (killed and wounded)

tanks – 12,283 (+7) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,165 (+3) units

artillery systems – 48,261 (+56) units

  • MLRS – 2,050 (+7) from.
  • Air defense systems – 1,577 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,321 (+10) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 470,869 (+1,672) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,010 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 136,818 (+500) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,551 (+3) units

Watch more: Enemy suffers heavy losses in Velykyi Burluk sector: 198 occupiers eliminated in one week. VIDEO

Знищення ворога 19 серпня

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Russian Army (12328) Armed Forces HQ (5489) liquidation (3151) elimination (7833)
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