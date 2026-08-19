Enemy suffers heavy losses in Velykyi Burluk sector: 198 occupiers eliminated in one week. VIDEO

Russian forces continue to mass assault groups in wooded areas along the state border in the Velykyi Burluk sector of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is attempting to operate in small infantry groups and infiltrate deeper into Ukrainian defensive formations, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Ukrainian troops, the enemy’s main objective is to seize and hold the Anyshchyne–Ustynivka line, as well as advance in small groups towards the settlements of Kunyne, Chorne and Dovzhanka.

Due to heavy losses, the Russians have been forced to redeploy additional units to this sector from the Vovchansk sector.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy shelters and staging areas: fighters from 58th Brigade counter infiltration tactics in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

According to the Ukrainian side, 198 occupiers were eliminated in this sector between August 10 and 16, while another 142 were wounded and 11 Russian soldiers surrendered. A tank and an armored fighting vehicle were also hit, while 23 other vehicles were destroyed.

The released footage shows a group of five Russian soldiers attempting to infiltrate near the settlement of Artilne. One occupier was wounded in a strike, while his comrades abandoned him and hid in a forest belt.

Watch more: "Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO