Destruction of enemy shelters and staging areas: fighters from 58th Brigade counter infiltration tactics in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the north of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces are systematically destroying buildings and shelters where Russian occupiers are concentrating their forces for further assaults.

According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the combat operations of pilots from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade.

The enemy’s infiltration tactics involve gathering in small groups within buildings in the frontline zone or in burrows in woodland, from where they advance into the grey zone with the aim of capturing Ukrainian positions. To neutralise this threat, Ukrainian units are deploying heavy bombers, radio-controlled FPV drones and fibre-optic-linked unmanned aerial vehicles, which are able to penetrate electronic warfare defences.

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The destruction of these shelters deprives the occupiers of their staging areas and prevents these sites from being turned into fully-fledged enemy firing positions. Alongside the destruction of the hideouts, fighters from the 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade are also eliminating enemy personnel gathering to carry out infiltration.

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