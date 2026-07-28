Moment Russian cruise missile was shot down by soldiers of 58th Motorised Brigade using man-portable air defence system (MANPADS). VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing servicemen from the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade shooting down a Russian cruise missile during one of the enemy’s attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the aerial target was intercepted and destroyed by a crew operating a man-portable air defence missile system.
The video footage, filmed by Ukrainian defenders, shows the moment the target was locked on, the launch of the missile from the MANPADS and the hit, after which the Russian cruise missile explodes in mid-air.
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