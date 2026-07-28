Air Defense Forces neutralized 107 out of 131 Russian drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of July 28, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 131 strike and decoy drones of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 107 aerial targets.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Starting at 6:00 p.m. on July 27, the enemy launched 131 drone attacks, including Shahed-type strike UAVs (in particular, jet-powered ones), "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parodiya" decoy drones.
The launches were carried out from the Bryansk, Kursk, and Orel regions (the Russian Federation), as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.
Air defense forces neutralized 107 aerial targets
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 107 Russian drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
Impacts were recorded at nine locations
The Air Force reported that impacts from 16 attack drones were recorded at nine locations.
In addition, debris from downed drones was found at six locations.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password