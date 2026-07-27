DIU drone operators destroyed launcher and radar station belonging to Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defence system in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Ukrainian intelligence operatives have dealt a devastating blow to the Russian occupiers’ high-value air defence system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 25–26 July 2026, personnel from the Unmanned Systems Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence successfully tracked down and destroyed a Russian S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defence system.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As a result of the operation, Ukrainian special forces destroyed the system’s launcher, as well as the 96L6 all-altitude radar station, which was responsible for detecting targets. Exclusive footage has been published online showing the effective operation of Ukrainian drones against enemy air defence systems on the peninsula.

Read more: Chornomornaftogaz facility, enemy UAV control relay, bridge and warehouse on TOT were hit, - General Staff

Read more: 19 Russian energy nodes have been hit in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region, – Madyar. VIDEO