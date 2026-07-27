Overnight, occupied Crimea came under attack: energy infrastructure was hit, causing power cuts

Power supply facilities in occupied Crimea have once again come under attack. Some settlements have been left without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by ‘Krymenergo’.

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Where is the power out?

They report that the situation is particularly difficult in the north-west, east and south of the peninsula.

"There are power supply restrictions in place across Crimea. Power cuts are being implemented promptly, depending on the situation in the power districts," the statement reads.

Read more: Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea: reports of drone attack

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that 19 Russian power nodes had been struck in occupied Crimea and the Donetsk region.

Read more: Explosions were heard again in occupied Crimea: reports indicate attack on Wildberries hub