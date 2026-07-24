Explosions were heard again in occupied Crimea: reports indicate attack on Wildberries hub

In occupied Crimea, on the night of July 24, explosions and drone attacks were reported for the third consecutive day. Explosions were heard in several cities across the peninsula, including Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and Sudak.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Reports of an attack on the Wildberries hub

The Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported that the Wildberries logistics hub in Simferopol was hit.

Wildberries later confirmed the incident involving the logistics complex, announcing that its operations had been temporarily suspended.

Explosions were heard in several cities across the peninsula

According to reports from local social media groups, explosions were also heard in Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, Sudak, and other settlements in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russian occupation authorities have not yet released any official information regarding the consequences of the attacks, the extent of the damage, or possible casualties.

Read more: Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses: fires in Leningrad and Tver regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS