DIU operators destroyed more than dozen pieces of enemy equipment in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast using drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance units continue to systematically destroy the logistical chains and combat capabilities of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the successful combat operations carried out by pilots from the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Thanks to precision strikes by drones, special forces managed to put out of action around a dozen enemy vehicles and specialised equipment. Ukrainian operators paid particular attention to Russian mobile fire groups attempting to counter Ukrainian UAVs.

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