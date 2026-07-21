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News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction foreign volunteers in the armed forces DIU special operations
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DIU’s "Revanche" tactical group cleared out positions of occupiers who had infiltrated Stepnohirsk. VIDEO

Fighters from the ‘Revanche’ tactical group of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out a sweep of warehouse premises in Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where Russian troops had infiltrated.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian assault troops carried out a combat mission to eliminate an enemy group that had managed to infiltrate the settlement and establish positions within the warehouse complex.

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During the operation, the troops carried out reconnaissance, identified the enemy’s positions, inflicted fire damage on them and completed the clearance of the sector from occupying forces.

Servicemen from the Advanced assault company of ‘Revanche’ Tactical Group took part in the combat operation.

Footage of the special operation was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed bridge over Karachokrak River in temporarily occupied village of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region with air strike. VIDEO from drone

Watch more: 20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) special forces (166) elimination (7635) Zaporizhzhia region (2243) International Legion (12) Defense Intelligence (539) Vasylivskyy district (121) Stepnohirsk (57)
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