Ukrainian soldiers destroyed bridge over Karachokrak River in temporarily occupied village of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region with air strike. VIDEO from drone

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to successfully isolate the combat zone in the south, systematically destroying key logistical facilities belonging to the Russian invaders. A video has appeared online showing the moment of a precision air strike on the bridge across the Karachokrak River in the temporarily occupied village of Vasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, independent footage has captured the masterful work of Ukrainian pilots targeting a key enemy transport hub.

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