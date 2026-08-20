Drones attacked oil refineries and energy facilities in Tatarstan and Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

On 20 August, Russian regions came under a series of drone attacks. Oil and energy infrastructure facilities may have been targeted.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nizhnekamsk: reports of an attack on an oil refinery

In Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, local residents reported a drone attack.

According to monitoring channels, the area around a local oil refinery may have been hit. There is currently no official confirmation regarding the nature of the damage or the consequences.

There are two large oil refineries operating in Nizhnekamsk – TAIF-NK and the TANECO complex, which is controlled by Tatneft.

These facilities process crude oil and gas condensate and produce, amongst other things, motor petrol, diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

The industrial zone in Nizhnekamsk had already come under attack from drones on 10 August.

In the Krasnodar Region, an oil terminal and a power substation were attacked

In the Krasnodar Region, according to preliminary reports, the ‘Tamanneftegaz’ oil terminal and the 500 kV ‘Taman’ substation were hit.

The substation is a vital part of the region’s energy infrastructure and one of the hubs of the power grid through which electricity is supplied to occupied Crimea.

Details of the extent of the possible damage are being clarified.

A series of explosions has been reported in Tambov

There are also reports of several powerful explosions in Tambov. The causes of the explosions and the possible consequences of the attack are currently being established.

The Russian authorities have not yet provided full information regarding all the attacks and the possible damage.

Details of the consequences of the strikes may be subject to further clarification.

Read more: Drones attacked Ufa, Russia: plant at refinery that was under repair caught fire (updated)