Russian strike on Kyiv region: one dead and seven injured. PHOTOS

One person was killed, and seven others were injured as a result of a Russian combined strike on the Kyiv region. Houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"One person was killed, and seven were injured as a result of a Russian combined strike on the region," the statement reads.

Fires have been reported at two fuel infrastructure sites, warehouse buildings, private residential homes, and a car.



In total, four private residential buildings were destroyed, and a further four were damaged. Three cars were also destroyed, and one more was damaged.

Read more: One man was killed and another injured as a result of a Russian attack in the Kyiv region

Clearing up the aftermath of the attack











#KyivRegion: preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and seven were injured as a result of a combined Russian strike on the region!



Fires have been reported at two fuel infrastructure sites, warehouse buildings, private residential houses and a car.



In total, 4 private residential buildings have been destroyed and a further 4 damaged. Three cars have also been destroyed, with another one damaged.



Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of the strikes, extinguishing fires and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.



Due to the ongoing air raid alert, State Emergency Service units and equipment are in a safe location. Operations are continuing.