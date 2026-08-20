Russian attack on Zhytomyr: death toll rises to three, 53 people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As of the morning of 20 August, emergency repair work is continuing in Zhytomyr at the sites of the Russian attacks that took place the previous day.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emergency services are clearing away damaged structures and surveying the scene. Rope access rescue teams from Cherkasy and Rivne regions have been deployed to assist with the work.

"The death toll from yesterday’s Russian attack in Zhytomyr has risen to three, with 53 people injured," the State Emergency Service stated.

Aid stations have been set up at the scene by State Emergency Service specialists and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team. The World Central Kitchen team provided meals for the personnel.

Work continued throughout the night. The operation was hampered by repeated air raid alerts.

Read more: Police officers Artem Zubchuk and Yuliia Yevdokymova killed in Russia’s double strike on Zhytomyr

Emergency rescue operations





















