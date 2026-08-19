Police officers Artem Zubchuk and Yuliia Yevdokymova killed in Russia’s double strike on Zhytomyr

Police Captain Artem Zubchuk, 32, and Lieutenant Colonel Yuliia Yevdokymova, 39, were killed in a Russian strike on a police building in Zhytomyr. Emergency rescue operations following the attack are still underway.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Circumstances of the strike

According to the minister, this is a tragic day not only for the National Police but for the entire Interior Ministry system. The cynical and deliberate strike occurred during the day, when both employees and civilian visitors were inside the building.

Vyhivskyi said that most people managed to reach the shelter when the air-raid alert was declared, but two direct enemy strikes killed two police officers.

See more: Russian strike on Zhytomyr: two police officers killed, at least 20 people injured – National Police. PHOTOS

Those killed

Police Captain Artem Zubchuk, a senior operative with the Strategic Investigations Department in the Zhytomyr region, was killed at the age of 32. Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuliia Yevdokymova, an assistant to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region, was killed at the age of 39.

The minister expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of those killed. According to him, all those injured have been receiving the necessary medical care since the first minutes after the attack. More than 40 people had been injured as of the time of publication.

Minister’s response

Vyhivskyi described the strike as a continuation of Russia’s tactic of "hunting" those who protect and rescue people. He stressed that police officers, emergency workers, service vehicles and facilities are targeted every day—not only in frontline regions and most often precisely when emergency services are helping civilians.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Zhytomyr region: two people injured (updated). PHOTO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones on August 19. The building of the National Police Main Directorate in the Zhytomyr region was struck.

The enemy used Banderol-type drones in the attack, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Zhytomyr region: two people injured (updated). PHOTO