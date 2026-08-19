Russians strike Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones: National Police Main Directorate building hit

Today, 19 August, Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr with jet-powered drones.

This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

A building of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region was hit.

State Emergency Service rescuers, emergency medical teams and all necessary specialised services are working at the scene.

See more: 17-year-old girl suspected of killing 27-year-old serviceman on Russia’s orders in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

Details are being clarified

Information on those killed and injured is currently being clarified.

Residents are urged to remain calm, refrain from sharing photos or videos from the scene and rely only on official sources.

See more: Grenade exploded in high-rise building in Zhytomyr; circumstances are being established – police. PHOTO