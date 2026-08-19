Russian strike on Zhytomyr: two police officers killed, at least 20 people injured – National Police. PHOTOS

Zhytomyr has come under a cynical attack by Russian forces – the enemy launched strikes using ‘Banderol’ drones, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the acting head of the National Police, Maksym Tsutsikiridze, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is emphasised that, once again, the enemy is not merely targeting buildings. It is deliberately attacking people who work every day to ensure the safety of others.

Today, the building of the National Police Headquarters in the Zhytomyr region came under attack. The shelling caused a fire on the roof and on the fourth floor.

"This is yet another manifestation of the true nature of Russian aggression – terror directed against people and those who protect them," Tsutsikiridze said.

It is reported that police officers, rescue workers and other emergency services are working at the scene. They are assisting the injured, ensuring people’s safety and documenting every consequence of this attack.

See more: "Fight with drones, not people": People took to streets in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernivtsi in support of Fedorov. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

It is reported that this strike claimed the lives of two police officers. In addition, at least 20 people were injured.

"Our colleagues have died today. This is an irreparable loss for the National Police. I offer my sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. To all those injured – I wish you strength and a speedy recovery," wrote Tsutsikiridze.

Consequences of the attack









What led up to it

It was previously reported that today, 19 August, Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr with rocket-propelled drones.