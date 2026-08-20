Drone crashed in Romania, Moldova announced six-minute border violation

On the night of August 19–20, drones violated the airspace of Romania and Moldova. In Romania, two Spanish F-18 fighter jets and a military helicopter were scrambled to monitor the aerial targets, and the drone that had entered Moldova’s airspace subsequently left the country’s territory.

This information comes from Censor.NET.

Romania

According to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, at 02:23, a military radar system detected a group of aerial targets near the border with Ukraine, north of Tulcea County.

To monitor the situation, the country deployed two Spanish F-18 fighter jets. In addition, an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter from the Romanian Air Force took off to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

After the aircraft crashed, a fire broke out but went out on its own; there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

Read more: Drone shot down over Romania most likely of Russian origin, - NATO

Moldova

According to the publication Newsmaker, on the night of August 20, a military-grade drone—which, according to preliminary reports, may have been a "Shahed"—violated Moldovan airspace for approximately six minutes. The Ministry of Defense reported that the flight was detected and tracked at 3:16 a.m.

As noted, the drone remained in Moldovan airspace for six minutes before leaving it.

He crossed the state border from Ukraine near the village of Bolboka (Kotlovyna) in the Renii City Community, located in the Izmail District of the Odesa Region, and entered Moldovan territory in the direction of the village of Etulia in Gagauzia.