Russia claims 726 drones attacked Moscow and Tatarstan

On the night of August 19–20, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian regions came under a large-scale attack by drones. Allegedly, more than 700 Ukrainian drones were shot down.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Russian agency, drones were spotted in the skies over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as in the Moscow region, the Krasnodar Krai, and over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. In particular, Russian air defense forces destroyed or intercepted 726 drones overnight.

Sobyanin reported 250 drones over Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, stated that between 8:30 p.m. on August 19 and 7:30 a.m. on August 20, 250 drones were allegedly flying toward the Moscow region.

According to him, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down most of the UAVs at a distance, and another 28 in the Moscow region. Emergency services are working at the crash sites.

At the same time, Russian and local Telegram channels are posting videos of drone flights and the operations of Russian air defenses.

In Tatarstan, drones were flying toward the industrial zone in Nizhnekamsk

A separate report of the attack comes from Tatarstan. According to ASTRA, drones attacked Nizhnekamsk, which is home to a large industrial zone.

At around 6:00 a.m., Tatarstan’s official Telegram channel reported a threat of a drone attack in Almetyevsk, Bugulma, Elabuga, Zainsk, Zelenodolsk, Kazan, Leninogorsk, Naberezhnye Chelny, and Nizhnekamsk.

Read more: Drones attacked oil refineries and energy facilities in Tatarstan and Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO