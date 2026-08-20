Moldova condemned Russia’s massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine

Moldova strongly condemned Russia's large-scale missile and drone strike on Ukraine, carried out on the night of August 19–20.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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"We strongly condemn the massive, coordinated attack carried out overnight against Ukraine, which targeted civilian, energy, railway, and logistics infrastructure," the statement reads.

The agency noted that many people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Moldova reported a violation of its airspace

Separately, the agency reported that one of the drones that attacked Ukraine crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called this yet another violation of international law and a serious threat to the country's sovereignty and security.

"Moldova expresses its full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Read more: Following massive attack by Russia, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine were left without power, - Ukrenergo

A massive combined strike

On the night of August 19–20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as strike UAVs. The main target was Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In Kyiv, damage has been reported in three districts of the city: Svyatoshyn, Solomyanskiy, and Darnytskyi.

As of 10:20, 12 people are known to have died. Thirty-three residents of the capital were injured.

A massive attack on the Kyiv region continued throughout the night. The enemy struck civilian settlements in the region with attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

As of 7:00 a.m., there are reports of 7 people injured in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. One person has died.