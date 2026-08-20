Following massive attack by Russia, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine were left without power, - Ukrenergo

Following a massive missile and drone attack by Russia on the night of August 19–20, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine were left without electricity. Power companies have already begun restoration work.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by "Ukrenergo".

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Where there is no power

As of this morning, power outages affecting consumers have been reported in:

Kyiv;

Kyiv Oblast;

Donetsk Oblast;

Odesa Oblast;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast;

Kharkiv Oblast.

Where the security situation permits, emergency repair work is continuing.

Read more: Preparing for blackouts: Russia starts mass production of mobile electrical substations - "Meduza"

Ukrainians are asked to shift their electricity use to daytime hours

"Ukrenergo" noted that electricity consumption currently aligns with seasonal trends. As of 9:30 a.m., consumption levels were the same as at that time the previous day.

At the same time, energy specialists urge people to use high-power electrical appliances between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. whenever possible, as this is when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently.

In the evening hours—from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.—Ukrainians are asked to limit their electricity consumption.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of August 19–20, Russia launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using various types of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as attack drones. Damage resulting from the attack was reported, in particular, in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa and Chernihiv regions.

Read more: Kyiv prepares for possible winter outages: Residents with limited mobility asked to update their details