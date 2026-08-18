Preparing for blackouts: Russia starts mass production of mobile electrical substations - "Meduza"

Russian state corporation Rostec has announced the launch of mass production of mobile electrical substations. The company titled the post on its official Telegram channel "Emergency energy response in case of a blackout."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Meduza.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The state corporation directly acknowledged that deploying such systems is critically important amid the risk of large-scale power outages caused by drone strikes.

Context and extent of damage

According to estimates by independent journalists, more than 460 cases of damage to power grid facilities in Russia due to Ukrainian UAV attacks were recorded in the first 10 months of 2025 alone. Power outages occurred most frequently in the Belgorod region.

The Russian authorities are concealing official data on energy infrastructure losses in 2026, but the scale and geographical scope of the attacks have increased significantly. Since the summer, widespread and prolonged power supply disruptions have been regularly recorded throughout the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

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