Poland is preparing for war, but hopes it won’t happen, - Ministry of Defense

The Polish Ministry of Defense says it is preparing for a possible war, but hopes it will not happen.

According to Censor.NET, citing Polsat News, this was stated by Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

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Details

"We are preparing for war, hoping that it will never happen," he said.

The deputy minister was responding to a statement by Grinkevich, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, that by 2027 Russia could restore its military capabilities and be ready for a conflict with Europe.

"We no longer distinguish between realistic and unrealistic scenarios, but only between probable and improbable ones. Today, I would no longer set a deadline. Even a large-scale provocation by the Kremlin could very well occur within a few months," Tomczyk explained.

Read more: Russia will be ready to attack NATO within five years - Rutte

According to him, much depends on the course of the war in Ukraine.

"If this war ends, that would, of course, be very good, but then it is quite likely that Russia will begin to rebuild its capabilities for the next armed conflict," the politician added.

He also believes that "today, putin’s Russia is not ready for a confrontation with NATO and would lose such a war."

"Especially since we can see that Ukraine has contained Russia—not to mention the full potential of the Alliance. We must be aware of our strength. We must use it, restore the order, support Ukraine, and keep Russia as far away from us as possible," Tomczyk added.

Read more: Russia is preparing for aggression beyond Ukraine’s borders. We no longer live in peace, - Merz

What led up to it?

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, warned that Russia might be preparing an operation under a false flag, in which it would use Ukrainian drones.

Sikorski stated that Warsaw and its Western allies possess verified and accurate intelligence indicating that the Russian Federation is preparing new large-scale hybrid provocations in Europe.

President Nausėda stated that Russia is preparing an attack on Lithuania’s infrastructure.

Read more: Geographical distance from Russia does not protect against Putin’s aggression, - Sikorski