Russia is preparing attack on Lithuania’s infrastructure, - Nauseda
The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, stated that intelligence reports indicate that Russia may be preparing provocations in Poland or the Baltic states in order to test NATO’s unity.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing LRT.
What is the threat?
"We have received such intelligence reports from our intelligence services. They do not specify a particular location or time, as it is simply impossible to determine these details. The other side may not have completed its planning yet, and we may only be aware of the fact that preparations are underway or of the objective," explained the Lithuanian leader.
"So yes, I cannot deny that we have such information and that we are talking about kinetic operations—not large-scale actions, but targeted kinetic operations that are highly likely to be directed against critical infrastructure," added Nauseda.
Therefore, the president noted, in response to this threat, Lithuania has recently stepped up its protection of critical transportation and energy infrastructure.
Authorities are preparing for a wide range of possible attacks that could disrupt the operation of key facilities.
"Anything that could disrupt the operation of these facilities is important, because they are not only important in and of themselves, but also ensure the functioning of the entire system, especially our synchronization with the continental European power grid," Nauseda emphasized.
What happened before that?
- Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that Russia might be preparing an operation under a false flag in which it would use Ukrainian drones.
- Sikorski stated that Warsaw and its Western allies possess confirmed and accurate intelligence indicating that the Russian Federation is preparing new large-scale hybrid provocations in Europe.
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