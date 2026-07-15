Russia is preparing attack on Lithuania’s infrastructure, - Nauseda

The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, stated that intelligence reports indicate that Russia may be preparing provocations in Poland or the Baltic states in order to test NATO’s unity.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing LRT.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is the threat?

"We have received such intelligence reports from our intelligence services. They do not specify a particular location or time, as it is simply impossible to determine these details. The other side may not have completed its planning yet, and we may only be aware of the fact that preparations are underway or of the objective," explained the Lithuanian leader.

"So yes, I cannot deny that we have such information and that we are talking about kinetic operations—not large-scale actions, but targeted kinetic operations that are highly likely to be directed against critical infrastructure," added Nauseda.

Read more: Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Therefore, the president noted, in response to this threat, Lithuania has recently stepped up its protection of critical transportation and energy infrastructure.

Authorities are preparing for a wide range of possible attacks that could disrupt the operation of key facilities.

"Anything that could disrupt the operation of these facilities is important, because they are not only important in and of themselves, but also ensure the functioning of the entire system, especially our synchronization with the continental European power grid," Nauseda emphasized.

Read more: Lithuania allocates almost €10 million in additional aid to Ukraine, - Nauseda

What happened before that?