Russia is preparing for aggression beyond Ukraine’s borders. We no longer live in peace, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Russia is preparing for further aggression not only against Ukraine, but also poses a threat to other European countries.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Details
"We can see clear signs that Russia is preparing for further aggression. This extends far beyond Ukraine’s borders: it poses a threat to the Baltic states, to Moldova and to other parts of Europe," the Chancellor emphasised.
Merz noted that Germany is also already a target of Russia’s hybrid warfare, including sabotage, espionage and attacks on information networks.
"We are facing large-scale acts of sabotage, attempts at espionage and attacks on our information networks. All of this constitutes forms of hybrid warfare against Germany," he explained.
"We are not at war, but we are no longer at peace either," added Merz.
The Chancellor also answered a question about whether Russia might take advantage of the period until European countries’ defence capabilities are fully restored.
In his view, the Alliance maintains a sufficient level of deterrence.
"I assume that we still have a sufficiently high level of deterrence within NATO," he concluded.
What led up to it?
- Earlier, the Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, warned that Russia might be preparing an operation under a false flag, in which it would use Ukrainian drones.
- Sikorski stated that Warsaw and its Western allies possess verified and accurate intelligence indicating that the Russian Federation is preparing new large-scale hybrid provocations in Europe.
- President Nausėda stated that Russia is preparing an attack on Lithuania’s infrastructure.
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