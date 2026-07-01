Germany to call for increased financial support for Ukraine at NATO summit – Merz
At the NATO summit in Ankara, Germany will propose that European allies take on new financial commitments to support Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing n-tv.
"The German government proposes that we, as European NATO allies, take on new financial commitments to Kyiv," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
Merz also said he hoped the Russian government would draw the right conclusions from this and be ready to start ceasefire negotiations.
"We will not back down from our support for Ukraine," Merz stressed.
According to him, it now depends solely on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin whether such negotiations take place and whether the war ends.
- The NATO summit in Ankara is scheduled for July 7–8. Alliance leaders will gather at the Bestepe Presidential Complex. Trump and Zelenskyy may meet there.
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