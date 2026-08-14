Kyiv prepares for possible winter outages: Residents with limited mobility asked to update their details

Kyiv is collecting up-to-date information on residents with limited mobility who may need assistance with temporary relocation during the winter in the event of an emergency or disruptions to heating, electricity or water supplies.

As reported by Censor.NET, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Maryna Khonda announced this.

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Who is being asked to provide their current address

This concerns older people living alone, people with disabilities, and families raising children with disabilities.

This particularly applies to those who are not receiving social services or are unsure whether city services have up-to-date information about their actual place of residence.

According to Khonda, the experience of the previous winter demonstrated the need to update this information.

"Some people with limited mobility do not actually live at their officially registered address. Therefore, in an emergency, information about their registered place of residence alone is insufficient," she explained.

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Where to apply

To update their information, residents should call the Social and Veterans Policy Department in their district:

Holosiivskyi – (044) 257-01-34;

Darnytskyi – (044) 366-70-20;

Desnianskyi – (044) 530-16-16;

Dniprovskyi – (044) 512-08-07;

Obolonskyi – (044) 467-99-73, (044) 467-82-56;

Pecherskyi – (044) 254-42-69, (044) 280-69-61;

Podilskyi – (044) 425-25-25;

Sviatoshynskyi – (044) 273-44-55;

Solomianskyi – (044) 207-39-00;

Shevchenkivskyi – (044) 366-58-11.

Those who are already receiving social support from a territorial social services centre or a district Social and Veterans Policy Department do not need to contact the authorities again.

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