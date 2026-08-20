Planned assassination attempt on military unit commander: Russian agent detained in Poltava region, - SSU

A student recruited by Russian intelligence services built an explosive device and planned to kill the commander of a military unit. He was detained while attempting to set a truck on fire.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the SSU press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As the investigation revealed, the enemy’s mission was carried out by a student at a local university who had been recruited by Russian agents. He came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers while searching for "easy" money on Telegram.

Following instructions from his handler in Russia, the agent constructed a homemade explosive device (HED) and, to enable remote detonation, equipped it with a cell phone that allowed Russian intelligence officers to access it remotely.

Afterward, the suspect was to study the military unit commander’s daily schedule and travel routes in order to plant the explosive device and remotely detonate it as the official approached the "target location."

It was also established that while preparing for the assassination attempt, the agent agreed to carry out another task for the enemy—setting a truck on fire.

To do this, the student purchased a flammable mixture at a store and "coordinated" the destruction of the vehicle with his handler in advance.

Arrest and notification of suspicion

SSU officers arrested the agent "red-handed" while he was attempting to set a truck on fire.

Following a search, investigators seized an improvised explosive device (IED) prepared for a terrorist attack, drugs, and a smartphone containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy from the suspect.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the suspect that he was suspected of violating several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 258 (preparation to commit a terrorist act);

Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices);

Part 1 of Article 263 (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition, and explosives);

Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 194 (attempted intentional destruction or damage to property by arson);

Part 3 of Article 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, or sale of narcotic drugs).

The suspect is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of his property.

See more: FSB spy ring was planning attacks on Dnipro: SSU has detained mother and her son. PHOTOS