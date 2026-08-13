FSB spy ring was planning attacks on Dnipro: SSU has detained mother and her son. PHOTOS

The SBU’s counter-intelligence unit has detained two further members of an FSB agent network that was coordinating Russian strikes on Dnipro. They turned out to be the mother and brother of a Russian female agent whom the SSU had exposed in June.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU’s press centre.

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According to the investigation, the agent detained earlier had recruited her relatives to collaborate with the Russian Federation. They helped track the locations and technical condition of defence enterprises that the Russians were preparing to target with combined strikes.

"To this end, the suspects surveyed the perimeters of restricted-access facilities and marked the geolocations of production workshops and logistics warehouses on Google Maps.



They also collected data on the locations and consequences of enemy ‘strikes’ to prepare new attacks or adjust follow-up shelling of the regional centre," the statement reads.

After the agent was exposed, her associates continued their work for the Russian Federation

Following the arrest of their relative, her mother and brother ceased their activities for a time. Subsequently, they made contact with their Russian handler to continue the work of the detained agent.

The SBU documented the suspects’ intelligence and subversive activities and detained them.

During searches, mobile phones were seized from them, which they had used to gather intelligence and coordinate their actions with FSB representatives.

The suspects face life imprisonment

SSU investigators informed the detainees that they are suspected of offences under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed by a group of persons acting in concert under martial law.

The suspects are being held in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Defence Forces strike four Russian warships in Novorossiysk – SSU and General Staff







