US has created secret corridor in Strait of Hormuz through which millions of barrels of oil are transported - Axios

The U.S. Armed Forces have established a secret shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 10 million barrels of oil are transported daily.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Axios.

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Details

The corridor has been operating for several weeks along the southern route off the coast of Oman. As a result, between 15 and 20 tankers pass through the strait every night under the protection of U.S. aircraft.

The volume of oil transported amounts to about 10 million barrels per day—roughly half of the pre-war level. According to the publication, the U.S. not only escorts loaded tankers from the Persian Gulf but also guides empty vessels from the Arabian Sea to ports in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait for loading.

The operation is being led by a special task force based in North Carolina, in coordination with partners in the Persian Gulf.

According to sources, the U.S. has been controlling the southern section of the Strait of Hormuz for nearly two months. Despite attempts by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to interfere, Iranian forces have lost full control of this strategic waterway.

The creation of the corridor has already helped stabilize global oil prices, which had previously been at risk of skyrocketing due to the conflict in the region. Before the war began, up to 20% of the world’s oil product transit passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

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