Russian drones attacked Odesa region: restaurant damaged, four people injured
Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. One of the drones damaged the facade and windows of a restaurant; four people were injured in the attack.
Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. One of them damaged the facade and windows of a restaurant.
Unfortunately, as of now, there are reports of four people injured.
Information regarding the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.
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