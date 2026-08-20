General Staff has confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Tatarstan and oil terminal in Taman

On 19 August and during the night of 20 August 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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The TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian Federation, was struck, with a hit recorded followed by a fire on the site.

In addition, the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in Volna, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation, was struck. A fire was reported on the premises.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"Operations against key enemy targets are continuing," the General Staff emphasised.

What is known?

"TANECO" – has the capacity to process up to 16 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, including motor fuels and other refined oil products. It is involved in supplying the enemy’s army.

"Tamanneftegaz" – one of the key Russian oil terminals in the Black Sea region. The Taman transhipment complex has the capacity to handle up to 19.9 million tonnes of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied hydrocarbon gases per year. The terminal facilitates the transhipment of crude oil and petroleum products from rail to seagoing vessels. It meets the logistical and fuel requirements of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

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