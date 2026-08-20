Foreign Ministers of Finland and Estonia condemned Russian attack: Russian campaign of terror knows no bounds

The foreign ministers of Finland, Elina Valtonen, and Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, condemned Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine and stated that Russia must be held accountable. Finland and Estonia expressed their solidarity with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in posts by Valtonen and Tsakhkni on X.

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Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that launching dozens of missiles and drones at civilians and infrastructure does not bring peace any closer.

"Russia and its leadership must be held accountable for the war of aggression and the damage it has caused. Finland stands in solidarity with Ukraine," she emphasized.

Tsakhna called the attack one of the most brutal

Tsakhna called the latest attack one of the most brutal attacks on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Last night, Russia carried out one of the most brutal attacks on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion. It was a coordinated barrage of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The Estonian foreign minister noted that the Russian campaign of terror knows no bounds. Its goal is to cause destruction, instill fear, and systematically destroy civilian life.

Tsakhna stated that the international community must continue to isolate Russia, tighten sanctions, and accelerate efforts to hold Russia accountable.

"Our support for Ukraine must remain unwavering—politically, militarily, and economically. Ukraine is a leading defender of Europe's security.

"The international community must continue to isolate Russia, strengthen sanctions, and accelerate efforts to hold it accountable. The Kremlin must face consequences commensurate with the scale of its crimes," Tsakhkna emphasized.

A massive combined strike

On the night of August 19–20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as strike UAVs. The main target was Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In Kyiv, damage has been reported in three districts of the city: Svyatoshyn, Solomyanskiy, and Darnytskyi.

As of 1:20 p.m., 15 people are known to have died. Thirty-three residents of the capital were injured.

A massive attack on the Kyiv region continued throughout the night. The enemy struck civilian settlements in the region with attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

As of 7:00 a.m., there are reports of 7 people injured in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. One person has died.