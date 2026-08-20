EU protection rules for Ukrainians liable for military service also apply to women – European Commission

The new rules extending temporary protection for Ukrainians, which provide for temporary protection to be denied to Ukrainian citizens liable for military service, do not distinguish between men and women.

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The Council Decision extending the Temporary Protection Directive entered into force at the beginning of this month, on 5 August 2026. This means that the practical assessment of individual cases now falls within the competence of the relevant national member state. It is therefore for the national authorities of the member states to apply the new rules and carry out the factual checks provided for by them. The Council Decision does not distinguish between men and women in its application," Lammert said.

He noted that EU member states had received guidance documents intended to facilitate the application of the new rules.

"As for the specific publication date or how this document will be made public, I will come back to you later. But I can stress that it has already been provided to the member states. In any case, it is intended for the member states. This is always the case with EU legislation. It is the member states that must apply it in practice," the European Commission spokesperson explained.

He added that the guidance already distributed would be supplemented by updated operational guidelines, which would also be published in the coming weeks.

Read more: EU will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who have already left, - European Commissioner for Migration Brunner