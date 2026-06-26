EU will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who have already left, - European Commissioner for Migration Brunner

Magnus Brunner, the European Commissioner for Migration, stated that the proposed amendments to the Temporary Protection Directive will not apply to Ukrainians already residing in the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

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Brunner noted that nothing will change for individuals who have already been granted temporary protection and are currently in European Union countries.

"Nothing changes for those who are already here and have been granted temporary protection. For them, nothing changes," Brunner emphasized.

What led up to this?

The European Commission is proposing to extend the term of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028. At the same time, it notes that protection needs should be aligned with Ukraine’s overall capacity to defend itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression.

In particular, this status should not be granted to newly arrived men of draft age.

Read more: Denmark will no longer grant temporary protection to Ukrainian men aged 23-60